Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges Interior Ministry to ensure security of athletes, guests at World Cup

Sport
February 28, 13:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the Interior Ministry to ensure full security of athletes and guests at the upcoming World Cup in Russia, stressing that the country’s image depends on this.

Read also
A worker at the construction site of Samara Arena, one of the venues of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sports events in Russia to be held at highest level, ministry says

"Less than half a year is left before the beginning of the World Cup, which will be held in eleven Russian cities," Putin said at the annual meeting of the Interior Ministry’s board. "We should hold it at the highest level and first of all, ensure the maximum security of athletes and fans."

The president noted that the Interior Ministry’s personnel will play a key role in solving this task. Putin expressed confidence that police already have huge positive experience and will respond in a right way and in strict compliance with the law at the championship and in any situation.

"This event and our country’s image directly depend on your accurate and competent work," the president stressed.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Eleven Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi, will host the championship’s matches.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
2
Moscow to back Syrian army in ‘rooting out terror threat,’ vows Russia’s top diplomat
3
IOC reinstates Russian Olympic Committee's membership
4
Guardians of the seas: Ten years of Russia's formidable multi-purpose corvettes
5
Iraq studies issue of Russsia's S-400 purchase 'very carefully'
6
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
7
Russia's top diplomat reveals what plagues UN Human Rights Council’s work
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама