Putin urges Interior Ministry to ensure security of athletes, guests at World Cup

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the Interior Ministry to ensure full security of athletes and guests at the upcoming World Cup in Russia, stressing that the country’s image depends on this.

"Less than half a year is left before the beginning of the World Cup, which will be held in eleven Russian cities," Putin said at the annual meeting of the Interior Ministry’s board. "We should hold it at the highest level and first of all, ensure the maximum security of athletes and fans."

The president noted that the Interior Ministry’s personnel will play a key role in solving this task. Putin expressed confidence that police already have huge positive experience and will respond in a right way and in strict compliance with the law at the championship and in any situation.

"This event and our country’s image directly depend on your accurate and competent work," the president stressed.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Eleven Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi, will host the championship’s matches.