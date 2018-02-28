Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin unaware of limitations for Russia on hosting international sports events

Sport
February 28, 14:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and WADA have certain issues to be solved, but Moscow is unaware of any restrictions as of yet

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday he has no information on any possible limitations for Russia on holding international sports competitions in the wake of the amendments to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Code.

"Rather controversial information is coming about this, but we don’t have data on any possible burdens or limitations on Russia’s right to host international competitions," Peskov told reporters.

Russia and WADA have certain issues to be solved "but we are unaware if any restrictions are in effect in this case," Peskov said.

Read also
A worker at the construction site of Samara Arena, one of the venues of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sports events in Russia to be held at highest level, ministry says

Earlier reports said the current status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) could impede Russia’s bids to host international events in the country starting from April 1, 2018.

On Tuesday, WADA Spokesperson Maggie Durand said that in the wake of the amendments introduced to the organization’s Code in November 2017 and that will enter into force in April international federations are committed to accept bids on hosting world championships and other international sports events only from those countries which ratified, approved or joined the convention of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and also if their national Olympic Committee and the national anti-doping organization comply with the WADA Code.

So, Russia won’t be able to apply for hosting international sports competitions over the current status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which did not meet the conditions required by WADA in November 2015. In November 2017, WADA announced that RUSADA was still incompliant with the global agency’s Code. In early February, WADA’s President Craig Reedie said he hoped that RUSADA’s rights would be restored several months after the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
2
Moscow to back Syrian army in ‘rooting out terror threat,’ vows Russia’s top diplomat
3
IOC reinstates Russian Olympic Committee's membership
4
Guardians of the seas: Ten years of Russia's formidable multi-purpose corvettes
5
Iraq studies issue of Russsia's S-400 purchase 'very carefully'
6
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
7
Russia's top diplomat reveals what plagues UN Human Rights Council’s work
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама