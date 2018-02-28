Kremlin unaware of limitations for Russia on hosting international sports events

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday he has no information on any possible limitations for Russia on holding international sports competitions in the wake of the amendments to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Code.

"Rather controversial information is coming about this, but we don’t have data on any possible burdens or limitations on Russia’s right to host international competitions," Peskov told reporters.

Russia and WADA have certain issues to be solved "but we are unaware if any restrictions are in effect in this case," Peskov said.

Earlier reports said the current status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) could impede Russia’s bids to host international events in the country starting from April 1, 2018.

On Tuesday, WADA Spokesperson Maggie Durand said that in the wake of the amendments introduced to the organization’s Code in November 2017 and that will enter into force in April international federations are committed to accept bids on hosting world championships and other international sports events only from those countries which ratified, approved or joined the convention of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and also if their national Olympic Committee and the national anti-doping organization comply with the WADA Code.

So, Russia won’t be able to apply for hosting international sports competitions over the current status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which did not meet the conditions required by WADA in November 2015. In November 2017, WADA announced that RUSADA was still incompliant with the global agency’s Code. In early February, WADA’s President Craig Reedie said he hoped that RUSADA’s rights would be restored several months after the PyeongChang Olympic Games.