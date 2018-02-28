Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sports events in Russia to be held at highest level, ministry says

Sport
February 28, 12:34 UTC+3

The Russian Sports ministry says there are no risks for holding the competitions scheduled in Russia

A worker at the construction site of Samara Arena, one of the venues of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Sports events in Russia, including the FIFA World Cup, will be held at the highest level, and nothing threatens these competitions, the Russian Sports Ministry said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia makes all efforts to ensure security at 2018 FIFA World Cup — Lavrov

"There are no risks for holding the competitions scheduled in Russia. We are fully focused on organizing these tournaments, which Russia won the right to host. And we guarantee that they will be held at the highest level. The highest attention is paid to the World Cup and the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk," the ministry said.

The extracts of document, which are actively discussed now, were published last year and the World Anti-Doping Agency's International Standard for the Code Compliance, which was approved in November, will take effect on April 1, 2018, the ministry said. "This is the approach for all countries, which aspire to host the competitions."

On Tuesday, WADA Spokesperson Maggie Durand said that in the wake of the amendments introduced to the organization’s Code in November 2017 international federations are committed to accept bids on hosting world championships and other international sports events only from those countries which ratified, approved or joined the convention of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and also if their national Olympic Committee and the national anti-doping organization comply with the WADA Code.

So, Russia won’t be able to apply for hosting international sports competitions over the current status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which did not meet the conditions required by WADA in November 2015. In November 2017, WADA announced that RUSADA was still incompliant with the global agency’s Code. In early February, WADA’s President Craig Reedie said he hoped that RUSADA’s rights would be restored several months after the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

The Sports Ministry stressed that the reinstatement of RUSADA’s rights was one of its key tasks.

2018 World Cup in Russia
