Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Plane carrying Russian Olympic athletes touches down in Moscow

Sport
February 26, 19:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals at the PyeongChang Olympics

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian ice hockey players Kirill Kaprizov, Sergei Mozyakin and Vyacheslav Voinov

Russian ice hockey players Kirill Kaprizov, Sergei Mozyakin and Vyacheslav Voinov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26./TASS/. Russian athletes taking part in the PyeongChang Olympic Games have returned to Moscow. The plane carrying the athletes has touched down at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, TASS reports from the site.

The hockey, cross-country skiing, figure skating, bobsleigh and freestyle skiing teams have returned to Moscow.

Read also

Kremlin lauds Russian athletes’ success at PyeongChang Olympics

The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals at the PyeongChang Olympics, which ended on Sunday. Overall, the Russian ‘neutral’ athletes took home two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals. The gold medals went to Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova and the men’s ice hockey players who beat Germany 4-3 in overtime on the final day of the Olympics.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

On the final day of the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee made a decision to prolong the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership, which had forced Russian athletes to compete in PyeongChang under the Olympic flag. Earlier, IOC member Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS that Russia’s suspension might be terminated before February 28. For this the doping tests of all other athletes who competed at the Olympics must be negative.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online
2
CAS releases details of Russian curler Krushelnitsky's doping case
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Russian envoy calls for engaging constructive powers to work on Syria’s constitution
5
Iraq seeks to sizably expand economic ties with Russia, says foreign minister
6
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
7
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама