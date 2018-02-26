FIFA president satisfied with Russia’s World Cup preparations

BRATISLAVA, February 26. /TASS/. Russia will host the best World Cup ever, International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino told TASS.

"I am very satisfied so far with the progress in Russia," he said in response to a question about the 2018 World Cup preparations. "I’m sure we’ll have a great World Cup there - not only a great World Cup but the best World Cup ever," Infantino pointed out.

The FIFA president also said that he would not be able to attend a seminar for World Cup participants, scheduled to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on February 27-28, but planned to visit Russia in the near future.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.