More news

Putin to meet with Winter Olympics medalists

Sport
February 26, 18:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Peskov declined to specify the meeting’s format, but recalled the tradition of giving awards to the medalists of the Olympic Games

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the medalists of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games later this week after they return from PyeongChang.

Peskov declined to specify the meeting’s format, but recalled the tradition of giving awards to the medalists of Olympic Games.

Read also

Kremlin lauds Russian athletes’ success at PyeongChang Olympics

"We're preparing that meeting right now and we hope it'll take place this week," he told reporters. "Some of the athletes continue training because some competitions are ahead," the spokesman said. "Some other athletes we be enjoying their vacations."

"That's why we have to coordinate this meeting with the athletes' schedules and with the President's schedule," Peskov explained.

He said he would inform the media on the exact date of the meeting somewhat later.

Peskov also said he found the word 'limitations' inappropriate when it came to the President's contacts with the athletes. "We usually give awards to those who won medals and we choose one or another form of commendation for the accomplished achievements, but if you ask in what form we'll do it this time, well, let's wait and see," he said.

Russian athletes won 17 medals in PyeongChang, including two gold ones.

Show more
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
