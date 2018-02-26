Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang

Sport
February 26, 16:07 UTC+3

The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals: two golds, six silver and nine bronze medals

Olympic Athletes of Russia at the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Olympic Athletes of Russia at the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Olympic Athletes of Russia at the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics
Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics
Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics
© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany compete in the Pair Free Skating in the Figure Skating competition
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany compete in the Pair Free Skating in the Figure Skating competition
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany compete in the Pair Free Skating in the Figure Skating competition
© EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Gold medal winner Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine and bronze medal winner Ilja Burow from the Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the podium for the venue ceremony of Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final competition
Gold medal winner Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine and bronze medal winner Ilja Burow from the Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the podium for the venue ceremony of Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final competition
Gold medal winner Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine and bronze medal winner Ilja Burow from the Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the podium for the venue ceremony of Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final competition
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
North Korean supporters hold up Korean unification flags during the ladies' 500 meters short-track speedskating in the Gangneung Ice Arena
North Korean supporters hold up Korean unification flags during the ladies' 500 meters short-track speedskating in the Gangneung Ice Arena
North Korean supporters hold up Korean unification flags during the ladies' 500 meters short-track speedskating in the Gangneung Ice Arena
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Anastasia Bryzgalova from Russia delivers a stone during the Mixed Doubles Round Robin semi final match at the Gangneung Curling Centre
Anastasia Bryzgalova from Russia delivers a stone during the Mixed Doubles Round Robin semi final match at the Gangneung Curling Centre
Anastasia Bryzgalova from Russia delivers a stone during the Mixed Doubles Round Robin semi final match at the Gangneung Curling Centre
© EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA
Shannon Szabados of Canada looks up during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between Canada and Russia
Shannon Szabados of Canada looks up during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between Canada and Russia
Shannon Szabados of Canada looks up during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between Canada and Russia
© EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI
Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova pose at a flower ceremony for the ladies' figure skating event at the Gangneung Ice Arena
Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova pose at a flower ceremony for the ladies' figure skating event at the Gangneung Ice Arena
Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova pose at a flower ceremony for the ladies' figure skating event at the Gangneung Ice Arena
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Ice hockey team from Russia celebrate after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany, 4-3, in overtime at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Ice hockey team from Russia celebrate after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany, 4-3, in overtime at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Ice hockey team from Russia celebrate after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany, 4-3, in overtime at the 2018 Winter Olympics
© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Fireworks illuminate the Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
Fireworks illuminate the Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
Fireworks illuminate the Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
The Olympic Flag Handover Ceremony during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
The Olympic Flag Handover Ceremony during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
The Olympic Flag Handover Ceremony during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
© EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Editors choice
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs during the ladies' short program as part of the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 21
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa February 22, 18:28
US Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their free dance during a figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang February 21, 17:20
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang February 21, 13:30
On February 20, 1986, the Soviet Union launched Mir space station
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory February 20, 19:30
Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies February 19, 16:12
Revelers wearing sheepfur costume lit a bonfire to burn a coffin, symbolizing winter, during the closing ceremony of the traditional carnival parade in Mohacs, Hungary, February 13
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony February 16, 16:56
On February 25, the Olympic flame was put out at the PyeongChang Stadium closing the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. In all, 2,925 athletes attended the Winter Games from 92 countries. For the first time ever, athletes from Malaysia, Singapore, Ecuador, Eritrea, Nigeria and Kosovo competed at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang. A special quota was granted to North Korea, which was represented by 22 athletes, including 12 participants in the united inter-Korean women’s ice hockey team.

Russian athletes competed at the PyeongChang Games under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and under the Olympic flag. The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals: two golds, six silver and nine bronze medals. The gold medals were grabbed by the men’s ice hockey players from Russia who edged past Germany 4-3 in overtime and figure skater Alina Zagitova in women’s figure skating. See the highlights from the PyeongChang Games.

2018 Winter Olympics
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
