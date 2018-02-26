Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang

On February 25, the Olympic flame was put out at the PyeongChang Stadium closing the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. In all, 2,925 athletes attended the Winter Games from 92 countries. For the first time ever, athletes from Malaysia, Singapore, Ecuador, Eritrea, Nigeria and Kosovo competed at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang. A special quota was granted to North Korea, which was represented by 22 athletes, including 12 participants in the united inter-Korean women’s ice hockey team.



Russian athletes competed at the PyeongChang Games under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and under the Olympic flag. The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals: two golds, six silver and nine bronze medals. The gold medals were grabbed by the men’s ice hockey players from Russia who edged past Germany 4-3 in overtime and figure skater Alina Zagitova in women’s figure skating. See the highlights from the PyeongChang Games.

