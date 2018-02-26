Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IOC may restore Russian Olympic Committee’s membership by February 28

Sport
February 26, 8:41 UTC+3 SEOUL

Russian athletes competed at the PyeongChang Olympics in the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia and under the Olympic flag

1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

SEOUL, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee’s membership in the International Olympic Committee may be already restored by February 28, IOC member and President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

Read also

Russia expects IOC to reinstate its membership after PyeongChang Olympics

"I hope that on Tuesday or Wednesday we will be restored. We are waiting for the latest doping tests. I think we will be already the full-fledged members of the Olympic movement, we will get our national symbols and the flag back," Tarpishchev said.

The IOC Executive Board on Sunday ruled to extend the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership. The sanctions will be removed should the remaining Russian athletes at the PyeongChang Games test negative for doping.

Tarpishchev noted that the IOC’s members want the ROC’s membership to be restored soon. "There was an unofficial vote on the possibility of the ROC’s restoration soon. If there are no doping scandals, this will occur automatically."

"No doubt, in case of the restoration we will turn the page and start from scratch," he stressed.

Russian athletes competed at the PyeongChang Olympics in the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and under the Olympic flag. The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals: two golds, six silver and nine bronze medals. The gold medals were grabbed by men’s ice hockey players from Russia who beat Germany 4-3 in overtime and figure skater Alina Zagitova in women’s figure skating.

