Putin congratulates head coach of ice hockey team from Russia with Olympic victory

PYEONGCHANG (South Korea), February 25. /TASS/. Head Coach of Russia’s ‘neutral’ ice hockey team Oleg Znarok said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him after the team’s victorious final at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

The closing day of the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang entered the history of the Russian Olympic ice hockey with the team of neutral athletes from Russia edging the team from Germany 4-3 in the overtime of the match for the gold medal on Sunday.

"After the match, Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], [Prime Minister Dmitry] Medvedev and [Chief of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander] Zhukov called me up. It was very pleasant. They conveyed their congratulations," Znarok said.

The chief coach of the ice hockey team from Russia said the victorious final of the 2018 Olympic Games was the most important match in his life.

The match for the 2018 PyeongChang ice hockey gold at the 10,000-seat capacity Gangneung Hockey Center was the first Olympic final in 20 years for the team from Russia, which lost the gold medal game to the Czech Republic at the 1998 Winter Games in Japan’s Nagano.

The team of athletes from Russia, including the country’s ice hockey players, took part in the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang under the neutral status.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).