Russia expects IOC to reinstate its membership after PyeongChang Olympics

Sport
February 25, 8:37 UTC+3

"The status of our country and the interests of our athletes remain an absolute priority for us," the statement reads

© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS

PYEONGCHANG (South Korea), February 25. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) expects the International Olympic body to reinstate its membership after the PyeongChang Olympics, the ROC said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"Today the IOC [International Olympic Committee] Executive Board has decided that the status of the team of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) will remain neutral until the Games in PyeongChang are over and the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee remains and our national team will participate in the closing ceremony under the Olympic flag. This decision was prompted by two violations of anti-doping rules committed by our athletes during the Games," the statement reads.

"We hope and we very much expect that in the next few days the ROC’s membership in the IOC will be fully reinstated," the statement says.

"The status of our country and the interests of our athletes remain an absolute priority for us. In the light of the existing situation, we believe that the reinstatement of the rights of the ROC and all the Russian athletes will be the main result of the Olympic Games coming to a close today," the ROC said in its statement.

