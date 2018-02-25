Decision on Russian Olympic membership may be made in early March — IOC panel head

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 25. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee may make its decision on reinstating membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in early March, an IOC panel chief told TASS on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the IOC Executive Board said the suspension of the ROC will be considered again once the Doping Free Sports Unit (DFSU) confirms that no additional Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) were committed by members of the OAR delegation.

The Olympic Athletes of Russia Implementation Review Panel head, Nicole Hoevertsz, told TASS that all doping tests by Russians will be analyzed within 72 hours.

If no violation is recorded, the decision is expected in early March, possibly even next week, she said.

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee on Sunday did not allow Russian athletes to carry the national flag during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang and ruled that the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership will remain in force until the Games are over.

The Closing Ceremony will begin at 14:00 Moscow time on Sunday.