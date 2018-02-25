Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian coaches announce OAR Olympic team’s roster for ice hockey final

Sport
February 25, 6:39 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The Olympic ice hockey final will begin at 7:10 Moscow time

Ilya Kovalchuk

Ilya Kovalchuk

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 25. /TASS/. Coaches of the hockey team of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) announced the roster for the final game against Germany, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s press service said on Sunday.

The Olympic ice hockey final will begin at 7:10 Moscow time.

Forward Ilya Kovalchuk will begin the game with Sergei Andronov and Sergey Kalinin.

The full roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Vasily Koshechkin, Ilya Sorokin.

Vladislav Gavrikov - Vyacheslav Voynov; Ilya Kovalchuk - Sergei Andronov - Sergey Kalinin

Nikita Nesterov - Bogdan Kiselevich; Nikita Gusev - Pavel Datsyuk - Kirill Kaprizov;

Andrei Zubarev - Artyom Zub; Sergei Shirokov - Nikolai Prokhorkin - Alexander Barabanov;

Egor Yakovlev, Ivan Telegin - Ilya Kablukov - Mikhail Grigorenko, Sergei Mozyakin.

