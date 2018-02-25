Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athletes not allowed to carry national flag during Olympic closing ceremony

Sport
February 25, 5:38 UTC+3

The committee also ruled that the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership will remain in force

Share
1 pages in this article
IOC President Thomas Bach

IOC President Thomas Bach

©  EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 25. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee on Sunday did not allow Russian athletes to carry the national flag during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

The committee also ruled that the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership will remain in force.

Read also

IOC officials recommend not to lift Russia’s Olympic suspension

In its decision, the IOC executive board said it decided "not to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) for the closing ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang2018."

"Therefore, no delegation of the ROC will have taken part in these Olympic Winter Games," the decision reads.

According to the statement, the OAR (Olympic Athlete From Russia) delegation as such "respected the decision of the IOC EB taken on 5 December, 2017." However, two failed doping tests by Russian Olympic athletes "prevented the IOC from even considering lifting the suspension for the closing ceremony."

"Subject to the continued compliance with the IOC EB decision of 5 December 2017, the suspension of the ROC is considered to be lifted once the Doping Free Sports Unit (DFSU) has confirmed that there are no additional Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) by members of the OAR delegation," the statement reads.

The decision was unanimously supported by the 132nd IOC Session currently under way in PyeongChang.

Earlier, the Olympic Athletes of Russia Implementation Review Panel head, Nicole Hoevertsz, told the IOC session in PyeongChang that Russian athletes should remain in the status of the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) until the Olympics are over.

The ROC membership remains suspended since December 5, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
2
Russian athletes not allowed to carry national flag during Olympic closing ceremony
3
Russia’s UN envoy demands US to stop threats against Syria
4
Russian coaches announce OAR Olympic team’s roster for ice hockey final
5
Ice hockey team from Russia grabs 2018 Olympic gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany
6
Olympic bronze medals won by Russian curlers Krushelnitsky, Bryzgalova returned to IOC
7
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама