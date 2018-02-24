Russian skier Bolshunov is second in Men's 50km Mass Start Classic at Olympic Games

YEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 24. /TASS/. Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov won the silver medal at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's PyeongChang on Saturday.

Russia's another skier Andrey Larkov came the third.

The race's winner is Iivo Niskanen from Finland.

At the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Russian skiers won eight of 16 medals, the Olympic Athletes of Russia have.

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will conclude this Sunday, February 25.