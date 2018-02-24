CAS disqualifies Russian bobsledder Sergeyeva for doping rules abuse

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 24. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeyeva guilty of violating the anti-doping rules and cancelled her results at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Court’s press service said.

On Friday, CAS received from the International Olympic Committee documents on Sergeyeva’s violation of the anti-doping regulations at the Games in PyeongChang. She tested positive on trimetazidine. The athlete recognized the violation and refused from opening of the B probe.

After the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) will continue looking into the case.

Two years earlier, Sergeyeva tested meldonium positive. However, she was not punished then as WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) put meldonium on list of banned substances only from January 1, 2016, and agreed traces remain in probes for several months after use is stopped. WADA confirmed then that meldonium’s effects were not studied fully, and thus athletes were not punished for the traces in probes.

Samples of Russian curler Krushelnitsky, taken during the PyeongChang Games, proved positive for meldonium. The athlete said that he had never used banned substances and was determined to prove his own innocence.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the entire Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the Games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia."

The IOC also imposed restrictions concerning the uniforms Russian athletes are allowed to wear at the PyeongChang Olympics, and banned the display of the Russian flag, this being the reason why Olympic Athletes from Russia marched under the Olympic flag during the Parade of Nations at the Olympics opening ceremony.

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will conclude this Sunday, February 25.