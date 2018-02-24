Canada’s Toutant wins gold in snowboard big air at Olympic Games

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 24. /TASS/. Canada’s snowboarder Sebastien Toutant has won gold in men's big air at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, scoring a combined 174.25 points.

He was followed by US’ Kyle Mack (168.75) and Britain’s Billy Morgan (168).

The "Olympic Athletes from Russia" did not qualify for the final part of the competitions.

Toutant is a two-time winner of Winter X Games in the slopestyle. He brought home 11th gold to Canada’s team at the 2018 Olympic Games; Canada’s team has 28 medals (11-8-9) in total.

The Russian athletes are performing at the Games under the Olympic flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" following a decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Olympic Games will be wrapped up on February 25.