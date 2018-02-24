Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Canada’s Toutant wins gold in snowboard big air at Olympic Games

Sport
February 24, 7:29 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The "Olympic Athletes from Russia" did not qualify for the final part of the competitions

Share
1 pages in this article
Sebastien Toutant

Sebastien Toutant

© AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 24. /TASS/. Canada’s snowboarder Sebastien Toutant has won gold in men's big air at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, scoring a combined 174.25 points.

He was followed by US’ Kyle Mack (168.75) and Britain’s Billy Morgan (168).

The "Olympic Athletes from Russia" did not qualify for the final part of the competitions.

Toutant is a two-time winner of Winter X Games in the slopestyle. He brought home 11th gold to Canada’s team at the 2018 Olympic Games; Canada’s team has 28 medals (11-8-9) in total.

The Russian athletes are performing at the Games under the Olympic flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" following a decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Olympic Games will be wrapped up on February 25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
"Donbass reintegration" law confirms Kiev’s intention to solve conflict by force
2
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
3
Russia ready to vote for Syria ceasefire resolution at UN but guarantees needed
4
Russian bobsledder Sergeeva refuses to open ‘B’ sample
5
Russia’s defense ministry to sign contract for 12 Su-57 fighter jets
6
Russia to start upgrading Su-30SM fighter aircraft in 2018
7
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама