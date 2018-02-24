WADA investigate reasons for Russian bobsledder Sergeeva positive doping test

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 24. /TASS/. Officers of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) together with the medical staff of the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" (OAR) are thoroughly investigating the reasons for anti-doping rule violation by bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva, coach Sergey Zhurkin told reporters.

Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova finished 12th in the women's bobsled competition. A doping test made by Sergeeva on February 18 showed the presence of banned substance.

"Thorough investigation is underway; WADA officers are in close contact with our medics," Zhurkin said. "Everyone is trying to understand what caused the violation. Nadezhda made two doping tests here - on February 13 it was normal, but on [February] 18 low quantity of banned substance was detected. It is very strange. Everyone is shocked."

TASS earlier reported that Sergeeva refused to open the "B" sample and already left PyeongChang.