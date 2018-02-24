Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian bobsledder Sergeeva refuses to open ‘B’ sample

Sport
February 24, 5:50 updated at: February 24, 6:08 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

A doping test made by Sergeeva on February 18 showed the presence of a banned substance

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

 

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 24. /TASS/. Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva, who is suspected of doping violation at the 2018 Olympic Games, refused to open the "B" sample, press officer of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation Anna Makarova told TASS.

Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova finished 12th in the women's bobsled competition. A doping test made by Sergeeva on February 18 showed the presence of a banned substance.

"Sergeeva refused to open the ‘B’ sample," Makarova said.

The press officer of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation earlier told TASS that the athlete already handed over her credentials and left the Olympic village.

 In January 2017, Sergeeva and Kocherzhova won silver at the European championship.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
"Donbass reintegration" law confirms Kiev’s intention to solve conflict by force
2
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
3
Russia ready to vote for Syria ceasefire resolution at UN but guarantees needed
4
Russian bobsledder Sergeeva refuses to open ‘B’ sample
5
Russia’s defense ministry to sign contract for 12 Su-57 fighter jets
6
Russia to start upgrading Su-30SM fighter aircraft in 2018
7
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама