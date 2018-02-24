Russian bobsledder Sergeeva refuses to open ‘B’ sample

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 24. /TASS/. Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva, who is suspected of doping violation at the 2018 Olympic Games, refused to open the "B" sample, press officer of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation Anna Makarova told TASS.

Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova finished 12th in the women's bobsled competition. A doping test made by Sergeeva on February 18 showed the presence of a banned substance.

"Sergeeva refused to open the ‘B’ sample," Makarova said.

The press officer of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation earlier told TASS that the athlete already handed over her credentials and left the Olympic village.

In January 2017, Sergeeva and Kocherzhova won silver at the European championship.