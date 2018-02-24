France’s basketball team defeats Russia’s team in FIBA World Cup qualifying game

TASS, February 24. Russia’s basketball team has lost to France’s team 74-75 in overtime at a qualifying game for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The teams met in Strasbourg.

In the first round of the qualifiers, Russia lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina (76-81) and in the second round it beat Belgium (76-69). Russia ranks the third in the group (4 points), with France leading (6), followed by the Bosnia and Herzegovina (5) and Belgium (3).

In the next match the Russian team will play with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s team on February 25, and the French will meet with the Belgians the same day.

In the first part of the European Qualifiers 32 national teams were divided into eight groups in which teams will play two matches with each other. Three best teams (a total of 24) from each group will enter the next qualification stage.

The final stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in China from August 31 to September 15. As many as 32 teams will take part in the tournament.