Canada’s Serwa wins gold in women’s ski cross at PyeongChang Olympics

Sport
February 23, 6:56 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Another Canadian Brittany Phelan took home silver, and Fanny Smith of Switzerland finished third

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, February 23. /TASS/. Canadian freestyle skier Kelsey Serwa won gold in the women's ski cross event at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Another Canadian Brittany Phelan took home silver, and Fanny Smith of Switzerland finished third.

Members of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team Anastasia Chirtsova and Victoria Zavadovskaya fell during 1/4 and 1/8 final, respectively.

Following the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership by the International Olympic Committee, Russian athletes are competing at the PyeongChang Olympics under the Olympic flag in the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

The Olympic Games in PyeongChang will last through February 25.

