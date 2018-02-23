Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Spartak beats Spain’s Athletic, but out of Europa League

Sport
February 23, 4:31 UTC+3 BILBAO

The Spanish team won the first leg in Moscow 3:1

Share
1 pages in this article

BILBAO/Spain/, February 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak Moscow football club defeated Spain’s Athletic 2:1 during the Round of 32 in Bilbao but was dumped out of the Europa League.

The goals were scored by Spartak’s Luiz Adriano (44th minute) and Lorenzo Melgarejo (85th minute). Xabier Etxeita stroke for Athletic on the 57th minute. Spartak’s German defender Serdar Tasci was injured and sent off.

The Spanish team won the first leg in Moscow 3:1

Spartak has never won on aggregate with European clubs after being defeated at home.

Earlier, three Russian football clubs - Lokomotiv, Zenit and CSKA - made their way into the Round of 16.

The Round of 16 will be drawn in Switzerland’s Nyon on Friday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
2
Russian senator chides US for failing to mop up pro-IS factions, hurling baseless claims
3
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Russian businessman Deripaska steps down as president of En+ and Rusal
6
Top diplomat presents Lavrov with Serbian football team T-shirt
7
World needs security system that can respond to modern crises, Russian envoy to US says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама