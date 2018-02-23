Russia’s Spartak beats Spain’s Athletic, but out of Europa League

BILBAO/Spain/, February 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak Moscow football club defeated Spain’s Athletic 2:1 during the Round of 32 in Bilbao but was dumped out of the Europa League.

The goals were scored by Spartak’s Luiz Adriano (44th minute) and Lorenzo Melgarejo (85th minute). Xabier Etxeita stroke for Athletic on the 57th minute. Spartak’s German defender Serdar Tasci was injured and sent off.

The Spanish team won the first leg in Moscow 3:1

Spartak has never won on aggregate with European clubs after being defeated at home.

Earlier, three Russian football clubs - Lokomotiv, Zenit and CSKA - made their way into the Round of 16.

The Round of 16 will be drawn in Switzerland’s Nyon on Friday.