All-Russia Sports Competitions to kick off on February 24 — Sports Ministry

Sport
February 22, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The All-Russia Open Sports Competitions, involving skiing, bobsleigh, speed skating, biathlon and short track speed skating, will kick off on February 24

© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The All-Russia Open Sports Competitions, involving skiing, bobsleigh, speed skating, biathlon and short track speed skating, will kick off on February 24, the Russian Sports Ministry said, adding that five regions of the country would host the competitions.

The leading Russian athletes who were not invited to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyongChang, are expected to take part in the All-Russia Open Sports Competitions, including Sergey Ustiugov, Alexander Legkov, Yulia Chekalyova, Denis Yuskov, Pavel Kulizhnikov, Olga Fatkulina, Anton Shipulin and Viktor Ahn to name a few. The total number of participants will exceed 900.

A skiing competition will be held in the Kononovskaya settlement in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk region on February 23 to March 3. Bobsleigh and skeleton races will take place in Sochi on March 20-26. Kolomna will host a speed skating competition on March 23-25. A biathlon tournament will be held in Khanty-Mansiysk on March 27 to April 5. Short-track athletes will compete in St. Petersburg on March 29 to April 1.

