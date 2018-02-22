Russian Politics & Diplomacy
China’s Wu Dajing grabs gold with Olympic record in 500-meter short track

Sport
February 22, 16:56 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

South Korea’s Hwang Dae-heon clinched silver, and his compatriot Lim Hyo-jun took home bronze

Wu Dajing

Wu Dajing

© AP Photo/David J. Phillip

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 22. /TASS/. China’s short track speed skater Wu Dajing has clinched gold in the 500-meter distance at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang. He finished in 39.584 seconds having set the world record.

Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang

South Korea’s Hwang Dae-heon (39.854) clinched silver, and his compatriot Lim Hyo-jun (39.919) took home bronze.

Wu Dajing, aged 23, beat his world record that he had set earlier on Thursday during the second quarterfinal race (39.800).

The Chinese athlete brought home his third Olympic medal. He was a silver (500-meter distance) and bronze (relay) medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. Wu Dajing is also a four-time world champion.

China’s team has earned eight medals (one gold, five silver and two bronze medals) at the 2018 Olympic Games. The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang will end on February 25.

2018 Winter Olympics
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
