Olympic bronze medals won by Russian curlers Krushelnitsky, Bryzgalova returned to IOC

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 22. /TASS/. The Olympic bronze medals won by Russian curlers Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova have been returned to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found Krushelnitsky guilty of violating anti-doping rules at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

At the 2018 Games, Krushelnitsky won bronze in the mixed doubles event with his partner and wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

The IOC is expected to reallocate the medals to Norwegian curlers Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien.

Since Krushelnitsky and Bryzgalova have been stripped of their medals, the number of medals won by the Olympic Athletes from Russia has dropped to 12 (four silvers and eight bronzes).

Meldonium issue

Krushelnitsky’s samples taken during the PyeongChang Games proved positive for meldonium, banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on January 1, 2016.

The athlete said that he had never used banned substances and was determined to prove his own innocence.

Russia’s Curling Federation earlier asked the country’s Investigative Committee to look into the possibility of Krushelnitsky’s food or drinks being spiked and requested South Korea and Japan, where Russian curlers trained before going to the Olympics, to provide data from CCTV cameras. The Federation also plans to request the International Olympic Committee and the organizing committee of the 2018 Olympics to assist in the investigation.

On Wednesday, Krushelnitsky issued a statement admitting a formal violation of anti-doping rules. At the same time, he pointed out that he would continue to do everything in his power to find strong evidence of his innocence.