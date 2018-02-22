Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Olympic bronze medals won by Russian curlers Krushelnitsky, Bryzgalova returned to IOC

Sport
February 22, 15:34 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Earlier on February 22, the Court of Arbitration for Sport found Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky guilty of violating anti-doping rules

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova

Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 22. /TASS/. The Olympic bronze medals won by Russian curlers Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova have been returned to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said in a statement.

Read also

Russian curler Krushelnitsky drops doping legal battle from CAS

Earlier on Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found Krushelnitsky guilty of violating anti-doping rules at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

At the 2018 Games, Krushelnitsky won bronze in the mixed doubles event with his partner and wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

The IOC is expected to reallocate the medals to Norwegian curlers Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien.

Since Krushelnitsky and Bryzgalova have been stripped of their medals, the number of medals won by the Olympic Athletes from Russia has dropped to 12 (four silvers and eight bronzes).

Meldonium issue

Krushelnitsky’s samples taken during the PyeongChang Games proved positive for meldonium, banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on January 1, 2016.

The athlete said that he had never used banned substances and was determined to prove his own innocence.

Russia’s Curling Federation earlier asked the country’s Investigative Committee to look into the possibility of Krushelnitsky’s food or drinks being spiked and requested South Korea and Japan, where Russian curlers trained before going to the Olympics, to provide data from CCTV cameras. The Federation also plans to request the International Olympic Committee and the organizing committee of the 2018 Olympics to assist in the investigation.

On Wednesday, Krushelnitsky issued a statement admitting a formal violation of anti-doping rules. At the same time, he pointed out that he would continue to do everything in his power to find strong evidence of his innocence.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may ban supplies of certain dairy products from Belarus — regulator
2
Putin stresses trust is vital in military affairs
3
Militants disrupt talks on settlement in Eastern Ghouta, says Russia UN ambassador
4
West seeks regime change plan in Syria instead of Geneva process, says Lavrov
5
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
6
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
7
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама