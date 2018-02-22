Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian curlers stripped of Olympic bronze medal over doping

Sport
February 22, 10:47 UTC+3

Krushelnitsky will continue proceedings with the World Curling Federation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 22. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has found Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky guilty of violating anti-doping rules at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the court said in a statement.

Read also

Russian curler Krushelnitsky drops doping legal battle from CAS

According to the document, Krushelnitsky "is disqualified from the mixed doubles curling event at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and the results obtained by the team OAR [Olympic Athlete from Russia] at the same event are disqualified with all resulting consequences; the athlete is excluded from the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018; his accreditation shall be withdrawn; the proceedings shall continue between the WCF [World Curling Federation] and the athlete; the IOC [International Olympic Committee] is no longer a party to this procedure."

At the PyeongChang Olympic Games, Krushelnitsky clinched the bronze in the mixed doubles event with his partner and wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

On February 18, it was made public that the athlete’s doping samples tested positive for meldonium. On February 19, the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) opened a case against Krushelnitsky for a doping violation. Earlier Krushelnitsky published a statement in which he refused to participate in the planned hearings, since he did not see the point.

Russia’s Curling Federation has addressed Russia’s Investigative Committee with a message saying unidentified individuals might have added the banned substance to the athlete’s meals. The Federation also requested videos from the CCTV cameras in South Korea and Japan, where Russian curlers had been preparing for the Olympics. Besides, the Federation plans to ask the International Olympic Committee, the Organizing Committee of the 2018 Olympics and the World Curling Federation to help it investigate the incident.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
2
Russian curlers stripped of Olympic bronze medal over doping
3
Russia's UN envoy reminds Nikki Haley Russia has legally elected government, not ‘regime’
4
Humans can reach Mars but unknown radiation may turn out lethal, Russian scientist warns
5
Russia boosts military cooperation with Europe despite US blackmail attempts — lawmaker
6
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
7
Russia supplies 7.6 mln tonnes of LNG to Japan in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама