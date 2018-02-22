Russian Politics & Diplomacy
CAS to publish decision on Krushelnitsky’s anti-doping violation case later on Thursday

Sport
February 22, 8:13 UTC+3 PHYONCHAN

The Court said earlier it has cancelled the hearing on the case

PHYONCHAN, February 22. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will publish its decision on the case of Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, tested positive for banned substance meldonium, on Thursday, the CAS press service told TASS.

"The decision on the Krushelnytsky case will be published on the official website during the day," the press service said.

The Court said earlier it has cancelled the hearing on the case.

Krushelnitsky won bronze with Anastasia Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang. On February 18, it was made public that the athlete's doping test gave a positive result to meldonium. On February 19, the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) opened a case against Krushelnitsky for a doping violation. A CAS session on this issue was set for February 22. Prior to this, Krushelnitsky published a statement in which he refused to participate in the planned hearings, since he did not see the point.

Russia’s Curling Federation has addressed Russia’s Investigative Committee with a message saying unidentified persons might have added the banned substance to the athlete’s meals. The Federation also requested videos from the CCTV cameras in South Korea and Japan, where Russian curlers had been getting ready for the Olympics. Besides, the Federation plans to ask the International Olympic Committee, the Organizing Committee of the 2018 Olympics and the World Curling Federation to help it investigate the incident.

