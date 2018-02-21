Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov jokes will cheer on FC Spartak as Russia's CSKA plays vs Serbia's Crvena Zvezda

Sport
February 21, 20:38 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Sergey Lavrov said jokingly he would cheer on the Russian FC Spartak, of which he is a long-time fan, when Russia's FC CSKA played vs. Crvena Zvezda of Belgrade later on the same day.

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

BELGRADE, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said jokingly on Wednesday he would cheer on the Russian FC Spartak, of which he is a long-time fan, when Russia's FC CSKA played vs. Crvena Zvezda of Belgrade later on the same day.

He said it in a conversation with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic upon arrival at Nicola Tesla airport.

Read also

Lavrov shows phone with Spartak logo when replying to question on favorite football club

Lavrov arrived in Serbia on a two-day official visit. Dacic came to the airport to meet and greet him on the tarmac. They exchanged greetings and spoke about the game between CSKA and Crvena Zvezda.

"Yes, it's true, Zvezda plays vs. CSKA today," Lavrov said. "Crvena Zvezda is like Spartak."

When Dacic asked him if he was a fan of Spartak, he answered in a humorous tonality: "Well, and what other club could I be a fan of?"

Even in today's game, he would remain a loyal supporter of his football club, he said

Dacic also welcomed the Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, who accompanies Lavrov on the visit. He presented her with a huge bouquet of flowers.

The Russian minister is visiting Belgrade on the occasion of the 180th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Serbia. The itinerary of the visit includes consultations with President Alexander Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, as well as talks with his counterpart Dacic.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation
2
Kremlin comments on Donbass reintegration law
3
Russia eyes opportunities for energy cooperation with Pakistan
4
Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait
5
Russian, Serbian top diplomats speak against ‘either with us or against us’ choice
6
Lavrov: US admits envoys assigned to dissuade partners from doing business with Russia
7
Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама