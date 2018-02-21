Lavrov jokes will cheer on FC Spartak as Russia's CSKA plays vs Serbia's Crvena Zvezda

BELGRADE, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said jokingly on Wednesday he would cheer on the Russian FC Spartak, of which he is a long-time fan, when Russia's FC CSKA played vs. Crvena Zvezda of Belgrade later on the same day.

He said it in a conversation with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic upon arrival at Nicola Tesla airport.

Lavrov arrived in Serbia on a two-day official visit. Dacic came to the airport to meet and greet him on the tarmac. They exchanged greetings and spoke about the game between CSKA and Crvena Zvezda.

"Yes, it's true, Zvezda plays vs. CSKA today," Lavrov said. "Crvena Zvezda is like Spartak."

When Dacic asked him if he was a fan of Spartak, he answered in a humorous tonality: "Well, and what other club could I be a fan of?"

Even in today's game, he would remain a loyal supporter of his football club, he said

Dacic also welcomed the Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, who accompanies Lavrov on the visit. He presented her with a huge bouquet of flowers.

The Russian minister is visiting Belgrade on the occasion of the 180th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Serbia. The itinerary of the visit includes consultations with President Alexander Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, as well as talks with his counterpart Dacic.