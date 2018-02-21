Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sports minister lauds hockey players’ quarterfinal win, but urges them to ‘stay focused’

Sport
February 21, 17:32 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The Russian hockey players qualified for the Olympic Games semifinal for the first time in 12 years

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 21. /TASS/. Heightened attention is being paid to the semifinal hockey match between the Olympic Athletes from Russia and the Czech team thanks to the Russians’ landslide victory over Norway (6-1) in the Olympic quarterfinal, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS over the phone.

"Our hockey players defeated Norway by a landslide, which definitely makes all fans expect more from the semifinal. Now the main thing is to stay focused, because the Czechs are very powerful opponents. We believe in our team! We have faith in them, and we support and root for them," Kolobkov said.

"The guys qualified for the Olympic Games semifinal for the first time in 12 years. Everyone can see the immense work of the federations and the coach headquarters," the minister noted.

The match between Russia and the Czech Republic will be held on February 23. The winners of the Canada - Finland and Sweden - Germany games will meet in another semifinal match the same day.

2018 Winter Olympics
