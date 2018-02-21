Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IAAF authorizes Russian athletes Afonin, Krylova to compete internationally as neutrals

Sport
February 21, 17:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The IAAF earlier authorized 19 Russian athletes to compete internationally as neutrals

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian athletes Maxim Afonin and Anna Krylova have been authorized to compete internationally as neutrals, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement.

"The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of athletes Maksim Afonin and Anna Krylova have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2018 under competition Rule 22.1A(b) while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," the statement reads.

Read also

Deputy PM Mutko pledges to reinstate Russia’s membership with IAAF in nearest future

Shot putter Afonin and triple jumper Krylova have thus been given the right to participate in the IAAF World Indoor Championships scheduled to be held in Birmingham on March 1-4.

The IAAF earlier authorized 19 Russian athletes to compete internationally as neutrals: Ilya Shkurenev (combined events), Viktor Butenko (discus), Danila Danilov (hammer throw), Alexei Fedorov (triple jump), Irina Gumenyuk (triple jump), Vyacheslav Kolesnichenko (sprints), Maria Lasitskene (high jump), Alexander Lesnoi (shot put), Alyona Lutkovskaya (pole vault), Danil Lysenko (high jump), Alaina Mamina (sprints), Yuliya Maltseva (discus), Polina Miller (sprints), Ilya Mudrov (pole vault), Olga Mullina (pole vault), Sofya Palkina (hammer throw), Viktoria Prokopenko (triple jump), Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault) and Alexei Sokirsky (hammer throw).

Lasitskene, Lysenko, Sidorova and Prokopenko have already confirmed plans to participate in the World Indoor Championships.

The IAAF suspended the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) in November 2015, following an investigation based on assertions related to an alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia. In December 2016, the IAAF decided that until the ARAF is reinstated, Russian athletes could participate in international tournaments as neutrals. In November 2017, the IAAF Doping Review Board introduced a simplified application form for "2017 Authorized Neutral Athletes seeking eligibility to compete in international competitions in 2018."

