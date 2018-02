PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 21. /TASS/. Japanese female speed skaters have won gold in the women's team pursuit event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

The Japanese team completed the race in 2:53.89, setting an Olympic record. The Dutch team won silver (2:55.48), while the US team took bronze (2:59.27).

Japanese athletes have so far won 11 medals at the PyeongChang Olympics - three golds, five silvers and three bronzes.