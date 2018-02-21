Up to 7,000 Swiss football fans may visit Nizhny Novgorod during 2018 FIFA World Cup

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, February 21. /TASS/. Up to 7,000 Swiss football fans and senior officials may attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, scheduled to be played in Russia’s city of Nizhny Novgorod on June 27, Swiss Consul General Pierre Chabloz told reporters following a meeting with Acting Regional Governor Dmitry Svatkovsky.

"We expect up to 7,000 Swiss fans to attend each of the matches that our national team will play," he said. "Besides, senior officials will attend the match that Nizhny Novgorod will host. You have built a wonderful stadium and the city itself is very beautiful," Chabloz added.

On Wednesday, a delegation from the Swiss embassy in Russia visited the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, where the World Cup matches are scheduled to take place. Delegation members had a look at training grounds and hotels that could be recommended to Swiss football fans.

"We expect a large number of Swill football fans to visit our city," Svatkovsky said. "There is a need to make all the necessary arrangements for the Swiss team, in regard to sports facilities, accommodation and transportation, and, first and foremost, to ensure the security of footballers and fans, as well as to prepare interesting sightseeing and cultural programs for tourists," the acting governor noted.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.