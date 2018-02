Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida

Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida February 15, 5:15

Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off

Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off February 15, 17:11

This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony

This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony February 16, 16:56

Charlotte Gilmartin of Britain, Petra Jaszapati of Hungary and Emina Malagich of the Olympic Athletes of Russia crash in women's 500 meters short-track speedskating © AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Canada's Jamie MacDonald falls during women's 500 metre heats © Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland crashes during freestyle skiing women's slopestyle final © Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro perform their short program during a figure skating event © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Xu Mengtao of China crashes during women's freestyle skiing final © REUTERS/Issei Kato

Denis Spitsov, Andrey Larkov, Olympic athletes from Russia and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during men's 15km+15km skiathlon cross-country skiing final © REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Elise Christie of Britain and Yang Zhou of China crash during women's short track speed skating 1500m semifinals © EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus crashes during men's freestyle skiing final © Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Marianne St-Gelais of Canada falls during women's short track speed skating 1500m semifinals © REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Snowboarder Sina Candrian of Switzerland competes in women's snowboarding slopestyle finals © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

US Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their free dance during a figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games © TASS

