Gold medal winners Martin Johnsrud Sundby, of Norway and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, silver medal winners Denis Spitsov, of the team from Russia, and Alexander Bolshunov and bronze medal winners Richard Jouve, of France, and Maurice Manificat © AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 21. /TASS/. Skiers from Russia Alexander Bolshunov and Denis Spitsov have won silver in the men’s team sprint free at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. They completed the race in 15:57.97.

Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway took gold (15:56.26), while Maurice Manificat and Richard Jouve of France settled with bronze (15:58.28).