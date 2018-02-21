Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang

Sport
February 21, 13:30 UTC+3 PyeongChang

This is the first time Russia’s ice hockey players have reached the Olympic semifinals since 2006

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_991047.stepNow *12 +1}} - 5 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_991047.sliderLength-1}}
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
Editors choice
US Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their free dance during a figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang February 21, 17:20
On February 20, 1986, the Soviet Union launched Mir space station
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory February 20, 19:30
Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies February 19, 16:12
Revelers wearing sheepfur costume lit a bonfire to burn a coffin, symbolizing winter, during the closing ceremony of the traditional carnival parade in Mohacs, Hungary, February 13
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony February 16, 16:56
Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off February 15, 17:11
Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland evacuate the school following a shooting
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida February 15, 5:15
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_991047'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_991047'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

Olympic hockey players from Russia beat Team USA 4-0 in preliminary round

PyeongChang /South Korea/, February 21. /TASS/. The Olympic ice hockey team from Russia beat Norway in the quarterfinals on Wednesday by six goals to one to qualify for semifinals, where it will confront the Czech team.

Norway’s sole scorer, Alexander Bonsaksen, netted in the 28th minute. Russia’s Mikhail Grigorenko scored in the 9th, Nikita Gusev, in the 14th, Vyacheslav Voinov, in the 20th, Sergey Kalinin, in the 29th, Nikita Nesterov, in the 34th, and Ivan Telegin, in the 54th. After the first period Norway replaced the goalkeeper, Lars Haugen. Henrik Haukeland took over. This is the first time Russia’s ice hockey players have reached the Olympic semifinals since 2006.

Now they will clash with the Czech squad. The two other semifinalists will be determined in the Canada-Finland and Sweden-Germany quarterfinals, to be played on February 23. The final match is due on February 25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ice hockey 2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
5
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation
2
Kremlin comments on Donbass reintegration law
3
Russia eyes opportunities for energy cooperation with Pakistan
4
Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait
5
Russian, Serbian top diplomats speak against ‘either with us or against us’ choice
6
Lavrov: US admits envoys assigned to dissuade partners from doing business with Russia
7
Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама