Russian freestyler wins bronze in men’s ski cross in PyeongChang

Sport
February 21, 9:28 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Sergei Ridzik, 25, competed in the Olympics for the first time

1 pages in this article

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, February 21. /TASS/. Russian freestyle skier Sergei Ridzik won a bronze medal in the men’s ski cross event at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

During the final race Ridzik crashed with Canadian Kevin Drury, but was able to finish third. Drury was disqualified. Canadian Brady Leman won the gold medal and Switzerland's Marc Bischoberger earned silver.

Read also

Key facts about 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

Ridzik, 25, competed in the Olympics for the first time, winning the first Olympic medal in the ski cross event, which has been part of the Games’ program since 2010.

The medal was the 12th at the Olympics for the Russian athletes. The Olympic Athletes from Russia team has three silver and nine bronze medals.

Following the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership by the International Olympic Committee, Russian athletes are competing at the PyeongChang Olympics under the Olympic flag in the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

The Olympic Games in PyeongChang will last through February 25.

2018 Winter Olympics
