Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Zagitova beats Medvedeva’s short program world record at Olympics

Sport
February 21, 8:34 UTC+3

Alina Zagitova beat the previous record in the short program set at the Olympics by her teammate

Share
1 pages in this article
Alina Zagitova

Alina Zagitova

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, February 21. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova has set a new world record in the short program at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, earning 82.92 points.

Read also

Russian figure skater Medvedeva sets new world record at Olympics

Zagitova beat the previous record in the short program set at the Olympics by another Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva (81.61) just 10 minutes earlier.

Medvedeva, 18, who is competing in the Olympics for the first time, holds world records in the free program (160.46) and the sum of two programs (241.31).

Fifteen-year-old Zagitova, who won the 2018 European Championship and is the Grand Prix Final champion, said, "Emotions are running high. Have I set a world record? I didn’t know, I’m very glad." "It’s not a secret for anyone that I have the most difficult program in the world. If I perform it well, this will give the highest points in the world. We had worked on everything, even the smallest things," she noted.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond came third with 78.87 points in the short program.

The figure skaters are due to compete in the free programs on February 23.

Following the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership by the International Olympic Committee, Russian athletes are competing at the PyeongChang Olympics under the Olympic flag in the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
7
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US hampers Russia’s military-technical cooperation with other countries — diplomat
2
NATO to seek cooperation with Russia in Arctic — secretary general
3
Russia interested in exports of meat, dairy products to Thailand
4
Russia ready for litigation over diplomatic property in US
5
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
Russia’s ‘neutral’ hockey team to take on Norwegians in Olympic quarterfinal
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама