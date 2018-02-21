Russia's Zagitova beats Medvedeva’s short program world record at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, February 21. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova has set a new world record in the short program at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, earning 82.92 points.

Zagitova beat the previous record in the short program set at the Olympics by another Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva (81.61) just 10 minutes earlier.

Medvedeva, 18, who is competing in the Olympics for the first time, holds world records in the free program (160.46) and the sum of two programs (241.31).

Fifteen-year-old Zagitova, who won the 2018 European Championship and is the Grand Prix Final champion, said, "Emotions are running high. Have I set a world record? I didn’t know, I’m very glad." "It’s not a secret for anyone that I have the most difficult program in the world. If I perform it well, this will give the highest points in the world. We had worked on everything, even the smallest things," she noted.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond came third with 78.87 points in the short program.

Zagitova Artistry, Technique, Theatre, strength, and every element one want to see in skating ! — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) 21 February 2018

The figure skaters are due to compete in the free programs on February 23.

Zagitova absolutely SLAYED ME. The pure drama made my hair stand on end. Haven’t seen fearless attack like that in a long time. Watch out Evgenia, I really think this is Alina’s gold to lose! We’re in for a truly epic battle of the Russian kweens. — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) 21 February 2018

Following the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership by the International Olympic Committee, Russian athletes are competing at the PyeongChang Olympics under the Olympic flag in the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).