PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, February 21. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva has set a new world record in short program at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, scoring 81.61 points.

Medvedeva earlier earned 81.06 points in team competition at the Olympics, the highest score ever for the ladies’ short program.

When you break your own world record. Evgenia Medvedeva! pic.twitter.com/YMIiy0QHOB — loudlysilent (@loudlysilent) 21 February 2018