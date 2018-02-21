Four Russians to take part in 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Four track and field athletes from Russia will take part in the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham on March 1-4 under the neutral flag, a spokeswoman for the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) has told TASS.

"Four Russians will compete for medals in this tournament," Natalia Yukhareva said. "They are two-time world champion, Maria Lasitskene (high jump), [2017] World Championship silver medalist, Danil Lysenko, European champion Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault) and champion of Russia Viktoria Prokopenko (triple jump)."

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) stopped accepting bids for the championship on February 19.

"At the moment, IAAF is considering the possibility of allowing personal coaches to accompany our athletes during the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham," she said.

Due to the ARAF’s currently suspended membership in the global athletics body, the IAAF made a decision in late 2016 to allow Russian athletes, who meet IAAF’s required criteria, to compete in international sports events under the neutral status.