Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian curler vows to divulge personal explanation of doping incident only during probe

Sport
February 21, 2:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alexander Krushelnitsky won bronze with Anastasia Bryzgalova at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexander Krushelnitsky

Alexander Krushelnitsky

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky said on Tuesday he would give his own explanation of why a banned substance was detected in his samples only in the course of investigation.

A delegation of the Olympic Athletes from Russia earlier made a statement in South Korea’s PyeongChang in which it declared that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky had tested positive for meldonium. Reports said on Tuesday his B-sample was also positive for the substance.

"The concentration shows that the substance was taken only once, it could possibly happen on any day starting from January 22," he said in a broadcast of Russia’s Channel One.

"During training, I drink only water and it is unlikely to contain anything illegal, if only it was not added to it in the hotel" the athlete continued. "We have our own version of [reasons for the incident], but we will voice it only as part of the investigation."

"During my entire career, I passed many doping tests, and all of them were negative," he said. "Until 2015, I had no idea that I was taking meldonoim, the doctor just gave us pills and we took them. After the ban, they just stopped giving us pills containing this substance."

On February 19, the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) opened a case against Krushelnitsky for a doping violation. A CAS session on this issue is set for February 22. Krushelnitsky won bronze with Anastasia Bryzgalova at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

The Russian Curling Federation set up a special commission to investigate this case, which prepared and sent a statement to the Russian Investigative Committee saying that unknown individuals could add the banned substance to the athlete’s food, since 11 doping samples taken from him included 10 samples that tested negative, while only the last one tested positive.

The federation’s First Vice-President Andrei Sozin earlier told TASS that the organization has requested video camera footage from South Korea and Japan, where Russian curlers underwent pre-Olympic training.

In addition, the Russian Curling Federation also plans to request assistance in the investigation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the organizing committee of the 2018 Olympic Games and the World Curling Federation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
7
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US hampers Russia’s military-technical cooperation with other countries — diplomat
2
NATO to seek cooperation with Russia in Arctic — secretary general
3
Russia interested in exports of meat, dairy products to Thailand
4
Russia ready for litigation over diplomatic property in US
5
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
Russia’s ‘neutral’ hockey team to take on Norwegians in Olympic quarterfinal
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама