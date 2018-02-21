Russian curler vows to divulge personal explanation of doping incident only during probe

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky said on Tuesday he would give his own explanation of why a banned substance was detected in his samples only in the course of investigation.

A delegation of the Olympic Athletes from Russia earlier made a statement in South Korea’s PyeongChang in which it declared that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky had tested positive for meldonium. Reports said on Tuesday his B-sample was also positive for the substance.

"The concentration shows that the substance was taken only once, it could possibly happen on any day starting from January 22," he said in a broadcast of Russia’s Channel One.

"During training, I drink only water and it is unlikely to contain anything illegal, if only it was not added to it in the hotel" the athlete continued. "We have our own version of [reasons for the incident], but we will voice it only as part of the investigation."

"During my entire career, I passed many doping tests, and all of them were negative," he said. "Until 2015, I had no idea that I was taking meldonoim, the doctor just gave us pills and we took them. After the ban, they just stopped giving us pills containing this substance."

On February 19, the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) opened a case against Krushelnitsky for a doping violation. A CAS session on this issue is set for February 22. Krushelnitsky won bronze with Anastasia Bryzgalova at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

The Russian Curling Federation set up a special commission to investigate this case, which prepared and sent a statement to the Russian Investigative Committee saying that unknown individuals could add the banned substance to the athlete’s food, since 11 doping samples taken from him included 10 samples that tested negative, while only the last one tested positive.

The federation’s First Vice-President Andrei Sozin earlier told TASS that the organization has requested video camera footage from South Korea and Japan, where Russian curlers underwent pre-Olympic training.

In addition, the Russian Curling Federation also plans to request assistance in the investigation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the organizing committee of the 2018 Olympic Games and the World Curling Federation.