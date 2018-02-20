Russian short track speed-skater Efremenkova qualifies for quarterfinals

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 20./TASS/. Russian short track speed-skater Ekaterina Efremenkova has qualified for the quarterfinals after coming second in Ladies’ 1,000m Heat 3 at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on Monday.

The Olympic Athlete from Russia came second in the heat, finishing in 1:29:598. Suzanne Schulting from the Netherlands was first with a time of 1:29:519 at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will end on February 25.