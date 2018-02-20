CAS session on Russian curler’s case preliminary set for February 22

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 20. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) hearing on the case of Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky over doping violations at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games has been tentatively scheduled for Thursday, February 22, President of the Russian Curling Federation Dmitry Svishchev informed TASS over the phone.

"Today, practically all members of the Russian Curling Federation are flying to PyeongChang to attend the CAS session, which is tentatively scheduled for Thursday," Svishchev said. "I do not rule out, however, that it could be held tomorrow, so we want to fly to PyeongChang in advance. Team leader Tatiana Kharchenko and I are flying [to South Korea], while all the rest are waiting for us there. We cannot leave these guys all alone in this situation."

Radio Sport FM earlier reported that Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky had tested positive for meldonium. On Monday, news surfaced that the CAS anti-doping division had opened a case against him.

Krushelnitsky, together with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova, won the bronze in curling mixed doubles at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. The result of the opening of Krushelnitsky’s B-sample has not been made public yet.