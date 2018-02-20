Russian women curlers lose chances of reaching semifinals at PyeongChang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s women curlers have lost all chances of getting into the semifinals at the Pyeongchang Olympics after Britain outperformed Japan by 8 points to 6. Russia’s women curlers will be unable to get into the top four even if they win the last two matches.

Russia’s Viktoria Moiseyeva (the skip), Ulyana Vasilyeva, Galina Arsenkina, Yulia Guziyova and Yulia Portunova are to play vs South Korea on February 21.

In women’s curling ten teams play against each other in a single-round tournament. The top four will qualify for the semifinals. The final is due on February 25.