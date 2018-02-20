Russian Politics & Diplomacy
South Korea’s leader hopes for Russia’s support in developing winter sports

Sport
February 20, 11:50 UTC+3 SEOUL

The Winter Olympic Games are being held in South Korea on February 9-25

SEOUL, February 20. /TASS/. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in hopes for Russia’s help in developing winter sports in South Korea. Russian Presidential Aide and Vice President of the Russian Olympic Committee Igor Levitin told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday that the South Korean leader said about it during his meeting with the Russian delegation.

Key facts about 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

"He [Moon Jae-in] wants our athletes to help develop winter sports very much. He said that several Russian athletes achieved South Korean citizenship and are performing for this country," Levitin said.

"Of course, winter sports are not so developed in South Korea, and the president believes that the Olympics will galvanize their development," the Russian Olympic Committee vice president added.

The Winter Olympic Games are being held in South Korea on February 9-25. Russian athletes are competing in them under the Olympic flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

