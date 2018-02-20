Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Canadian figure skaters win Olympic gold in ice dancing

Sport
February 20, 8:33 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev have finished fifth

Canada’s duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG/South Korea/, February 20. /TASS/. Canada’s duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold in ice dance figure skating at the PyeongChang Olympics on Monday, scoring a record of 206.07 points.

Read also

Key facts about 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

The French pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron earned the score of 205.28, setting the world record for a free dance with 123.35 points, and took silver.

American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took a bronze medal with a combined score of 192.59.

The Russian pair of Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev finished fifth with 186.92 points.

The medal was Canada’s 19th of the Games (eight gold, five silver and six bronze).

2018 Winter Olympics
