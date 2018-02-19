Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia requests video data in curling medalist Krushelnitskii’s doping probe

Sport
February 19, 19:09 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG (South Korea)

The anti-doping division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport has opened a probe against Russian curler Krushelnitskii whose doping sample turned out to contain prohibited substances

PYEONGCHANG (South Korea), February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Curling Federation has requested video camera data from South Korea and Japan to make things clear with the doping test of bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitskii who is being probed over the possible breach of anti-doping rules, Federation First Vice-President Andrei Sozin told TASS on Monday.

Russian Curling Federation asks for probe into Krushelnitskii doping case

South Korea and Japan were the places where Russian curlers were training for the PyeongChang Olympics.

It was reported on Monday that the anti-doping division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport had opened a probe against Russian curler Krushelnitskii on suspicion of using the banned substance meldonium. Krushelnitskii earlier won mixed curling bronze medal with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova at the PyeongChang Olympics but later tested positive in his doping sample A.

"Our position is absolutely understandable and agreed with all," Sozin said.

"After it is announced officially about sample B, we will clearly understand what to do. We have filed an application to the Investigative Committee [of Russia] to probe the case. We have also requested data from video cameras in Japan and South Korea to show who entered the premises and so on," he said.

"We have a clear understanding that the athlete did not take meldonium at all. This drug is absent from the doctor’s medicine box and from him. He [Krushelnitsky] guarantees that he does not use meldonium and is ready for any probe and we trust him," Sozin said.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
