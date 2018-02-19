Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Women ice hockey: Team of players from Russia lose 0-5 to Canada in PyeongChang

Sport
February 19, 18:35 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG (South Korea)

Russia’s ‘neutral’ women’s ice hockey team has already secured the fourth place at the Olympics

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

PYEONGCHANG (South Korea), February 19. /TASS/. The team of athletes from Russia performing in the neutral status at the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang lost to the Canadian squad 0-5 in the semifinals of the women’s ice hockey tournament and will now compete for bronze medals.

Read also

Olympic hockey players from Russia beat Team USA 4-0 in preliminary round

Canada’s Jennifer Wakefield scored twice (the 2nd and 42nd minutes), with the other pucks sent into the Russian net by her teammates Marie Philip Paulin (24th minute), Emily Clark (43) and Rebecca Johnston (55).

The female athletes from Russia faced off the Canadians for the fourth time at the Olympic Games and suffered their fourth defeat. Both teams played for the first time against each other in the playoff game at the PyeongChang Olympics while their three previous matches took place at the group stage. Canada’s women’s ice hockey team beat Russia 7-0 at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002 and 12-0 at the Turin Olympic Games. Earlier in PyeongChang, the Canadian team secured a 5-0 win over Russia’s ‘neutral’ women’s squad.

In their game for the bronze medals, female athletes from Russia will face off Finland, which lost 0-5 to the US in the semifinals.

Russia’s ‘neutral’ women’s ice hockey team has already secured the fourth place at the Olympics, their best result in the history of domestic ice hockey. Before that, they were fifth at the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The match for the bronze medals will be held on February 21.

