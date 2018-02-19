Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Curling Federation asks for probe into Krushelnitskii doping case

Sport
February 19, 18:22 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Russia’s Curling Federation has lodged a request with the Investigative Committee to probe into the affair of curler Krushelnitskii, whose doping sample turned out to contain prohibited substances

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii

Kremlin cautions against jumping to conclusions about Russian Olympic curler

PYEONGCHANG, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Curling Federation has lodged a request with Russia’s Investigative Committee to probe into the affair of Russian curler Krushelnitskii, whose doping sample turned out to contain prohibited substances, the federation’s first deputy president, Andrey Sozin, has told TASS.

"The federation has asked the Investigative Committee to look into the affair," Sozin said.

Sport FM radio station earlier said Krushelnitskii failed a meldonium test. On February 19 the anti-doping division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport opened a case against Krushelnitskii, who together with Anastasia Bryzgalova had won the bronze in mixed doubles at the PyeongChang Olympics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
7
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
2
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
3
Sweet Decay: Ukraine confectionery says Russian assets better rotten than sold rock bottom
4
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis
5
Russia ready to help in Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry
6
Russian large amphibious assault ship enters Atlantic
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама