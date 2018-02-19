Russian Curling Federation asks for probe into Krushelnitskii doping case

PYEONGCHANG, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Curling Federation has lodged a request with Russia’s Investigative Committee to probe into the affair of Russian curler Krushelnitskii, whose doping sample turned out to contain prohibited substances, the federation’s first deputy president, Andrey Sozin, has told TASS.

"The federation has asked the Investigative Committee to look into the affair," Sozin said.

Sport FM radio station earlier said Krushelnitskii failed a meldonium test. On February 19 the anti-doping division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport opened a case against Krushelnitskii, who together with Anastasia Bryzgalova had won the bronze in mixed doubles at the PyeongChang Olympics.