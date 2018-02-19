Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Olympic Athletes from Russia beat Danish curlers 8-7 in women’s Round Robin Session 9

Sport
February 19, 17:48 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The team of Olympic Athletes from Russia includes Viktoria Moiseeva (Skip), Uliana Vasileva, Galina Arsenkina, Julia Guzieva and Julia Portunova

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 19./TASS/. The curling team of Olympic Athletes from Russia has beaten Danish curlers 7-8 in women’s Round Robin Session 9 on Monday.

The team of Olympic Athletes from Russia includes Viktoria Moiseeva (Skip), Uliana Vasileva, Galina Arsenkina, Julia Guzieva and Julia Portunova.

The curling team of OAR defeated the Chinese team on February 9 in Round Robin Session 4 of Mixed Doubles event at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, but lost to the national teams of the UK, Sweden, the US, Japan and Switzerland. The curling team of Denmark has only one victory, defeating the Canadian team.

The top four teams will qualify to the semi-finals. The finals are due on February 25.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will end on February 25.

Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
7
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
