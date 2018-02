PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 19. /TASS/. Norwegian speed skater Havard Lorentzen has broken the Olympic record in men’s 500m race to win the gold medal of the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games on Monday.

Lorentzen, 25, finished in 34.41 seconds to crack the Olympic record of 34.42 seconds set by Casey Fitzranfolph of the United States in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Silver went to Cha Min Kyu of South Korea (34.42 seconds). China’s Gao Tingyu finished third (34.65 seconds).