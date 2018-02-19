Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin cautions against jumping to conclusions about Russian Olympic curler

Sport
February 19, 14:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman called to wait for the B-sample to be opened

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called to refrain from jumping to conclusions on the situation with Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and wait for the B-sample to be opened.

Read also
Alexander Krushelnitckii

CAS launches case against Russian curler Krushelnitckii for doping rules violation

"It’s not up to us to comment on that, but we call on everyone to wait for some official statements. You know that the IOC is cautious and careful in this situation," Peskov said. "Let’s wait for all the [samples] to be opened. The B-samples will be opened there. Let’s wait for the B-sample and wait for some probe that will inevitably occur in this situation."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not draw any hasty conclusions on all Russian athletes because of the suspicions against one Olympic Athlete from Russia over anti-doping violations at the Games, IOC Spokesman Mark Adams earlier told reporters at a news conference.

On Sunday, the press attache for Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) said that one of the Russian athletes was suspected of violating doping rules. Radio Sport FM earlier reported that Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii had tested positive for meldonium. The athlete’s B-sample will be opened on Monday.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
